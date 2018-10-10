Your support is more important than ever.
Help Father Joe’s Villages continue critical services for San Diego’s most vulnerable.
Each night in San Diego,
at least 7,600 men, women
and children feel invisible,
hopeless and alone.
Together,
we can change lives.
Your gift funds programs that restore hope
and change people’s lives.
How we end homelessness
Strengthening Self-Sufficiency
94% of clients in our employment program gained skills needed for employment.
THERE ARE MANY
WAYS YOU CAN
CHANGE A LIFE.
Attend an Event,
Volunteer, Donate
Cash, Goods or Stock.
STORIES FROM THE VILLAGE
14 Reasons Why You Should Shop at a Thrift Store
Charitable or non-profit organizations often run thrift shops to raise money to support their missions. Father Joe’s Villages’ thrift stores, for example, help fund critical programs helping neighbors leave homelessness behind. Donating to and shopping at thrift stores has a host of benefits and can support a good cause.
Father Joe’s Villages Continues Substance Use Disorder and Behavioral Health Services During Pandemic
Maintaining sobriety during a pandemic can be challenging— in fact, statistics show that mental health problems and substance use issues have increased during COVID-19. However, with help from Father Joe's Villages Behavioral Health Services and state-certified...
“From the Streets to the Stage:” Mark’s Incredible Journey
When Mark, a veteran Marine with a chronic illness, became homeless, Father Joe’s Villages was there to provide targeted support through comprehensive services and affordable housing programs to help him to get back on his feet. A Rising Star If you had told Mark...