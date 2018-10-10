If you are in need of services, call 211 San Diego by dialing 2-1-1 to learn about the resources available county-wide.

Get Services

San Diego Day Center

Adult Men & Women

299 17th St, San Diego

Father Joe’s Villages

Joan Kroc Center

Families

1501 Imperial Ave, San Diego

More Information
Our Clinic Portal

Your support is more important than ever.

Help Father Joe’s Villages continue critical services for San Diego’s most vulnerable.

Contribute Today

Each night in San Diego,
at least 7,600 men, women
and children feel invisible,
hopeless and alone.

LEARN MORE

Together,
we can change lives.

Your gift funds programs that restore hope
and change people’s lives.

How we end homelessness

Housing thousands of homeless in San Diego every night

Meeting Basic Needs

We house more than 2,000 neighbors every night.

Help homeless children gain literacy skills

Investing in Children

94% of preschool children improved early literacy skills.

Helping homeless in San Diego Make Health a Priority

Making Health a Priority

3,000+ people received care in our health center in 2019.

Strengthening Self-Sufficiency to help San Diego Homeless find employment

Strengthening Self-Sufficiency

94% of clients in our employment program gained skills needed for employment.

THERE ARE MANY
WAYS YOU CAN
CHANGE A LIFE.

 

Attend an Event,
Volunteer, Donate
Cash, Goods or Stock.

FIND YOURS
Donate cash online to help homeless families in San Diego

Invest in life changing results.

83% of funding goes directly to programs & services

DONATE CASH
Donate gently used clothing and home goods in San Diego

Your couch can feed 74 people

100% of the revenue from donated items help change lives.

DONATE GOODS
Donate your car in San Diego and help the homeless

Be a vehicle for change.

We take care of everything & you help end homelessness.

DONATE VEHICLES
Attend an event in San Diego to help our homeless neighbors

Giving back is fun!

Our athletic, formal and business events change lives.

ATTEND AN EVENT
Donate your time to help homeless in San Diego

Want to make a difference?

Volunteering is easy & rewarding!

VOLUNTEER
Discover great deals on clothes and housewares while helping San Diego homeless

Discover incredible deals!

Proceeds benefit our mission to prevent and end homelessness.

GO SHOPPING

STORIES FROM THE VILLAGE

MEET OUR NEIGHBORS
14 Reasons Why You Should Shop at a Thrift Store

14 Reasons Why You Should Shop at a Thrift Store

Aug 17, 2020

Charitable or non-profit organizations often run thrift shops to raise money to support their missions. Father Joe’s Villages’ thrift stores, for example, help fund critical programs helping neighbors leave homelessness behind. Donating to and shopping at thrift stores has a host of benefits and can support a good cause.

read more
Older Posts

NEVER MISS OUT

Sign up for email updates
and stay informed.

Thank you to our corporate partnerships.